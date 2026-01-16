Trump attends dedication ceremony to rename roadway from Palm Beach Int’l Airport to Mar-a-Lago in his honor

U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo with a sign that reads “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard” during a Road Dedication Ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on January 16, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

4:57 PM – Friday, January 16, 2026

President Donald Trump attended a dedication ceremony on Friday to mark the renaming of a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard. The roadway, which connects Palm Beach International Airport to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, has been officially designated “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

The event took place in the White & Gold Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Following state legislative approval and a series of 2025 votes by local officials, the stretch was officially granted its honorary name. The county, the town of Palm Beach, and West Palm Beach all had to weigh in at different times throughout the year.

During the ceremony, the 47th president spoke about being “tremendously honored” by the gesture, emphasizing that it was an “important stretch.” Ceremonial signage marking the designation was also unveiled during the event as well.

“I’m tremendously honored that the main boulevard from Palm Beach International Airport to the beautiful Mar-a-Lago is being renamed in my honor,” Trump said at the ceremony, which last approximately 30 to 45 minutes. “I’ll remember this amazing gesture for the rest of my life,” he added.

State Rep. Meg Weinberger (R-Fla.), who represents Palm Beach Gardens, was a co-sponsor of the legislation, House Bill 987, which authorized the renaming. During remarks at the ceremony, Trump singled out Weinberger for praise, referring to her as “MAGA Meg.” She credited her husband for giving her the idea following the 2024 presidential election.

“She’s got a good future,” Trump said of Weinberger.

Weinberger noted that she initially supported Trump because he “spoke common sense when common sense was completely under attack.” The Florida representative also cited Romans 13:7 from the Bible, saying, “Give honor and respect to all those whom it is due,” which she said she believed applied to Trump.

“President Donald J. Trump Boulevard now stands as a permanent reminder for courage, leadership, and unapologetic patriotism,” she added.

This is not the first item or institution to be renamed in honor of President Trump. Late last year, both the U.S. Institute of Peace and the John F. Kennedy Center added Trump’s name to their official titles.

The Washington Post also reported that legislation has been proposed in Congress to rename Dulles International Airport in Virginia to the Donald J. Trump Airport.

“When people see that the beautiful sign is all lit up nice at night, and it says Donald J. Trump Boulevard, they’ll be filled with pride. Just pride, not in me — pride in our country, pride in this state. Because our nation will be stronger, richer and more successful,” Trump said of the renamed roadway.

