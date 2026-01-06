Trump at House GOP retreat: ‘If Republicans don’t win the midterms, Democrats will find a reason to impeach me’

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. House Republicans will discuss their 2026 legislative agenda at the meeting. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

5:06 PM – Tuesday, January 6, 2026

President Donald Trump told House Republicans that if the GOP fails to retain control in the upcoming 2026 midterms, Democrats will likely impeach him for a third time. Trump called on lawmakers to secure a decisive victory this November to protect his “America First” agenda by stopping Democrat overreach.

“You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump said in a speech at a House Republican policy retreat. “I’ll get impeached.” “We don’t impeach them. You know why? Because they’re meaner than we are. We should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things,” he continued.

Speaking to Republicans at the Trump-Kennedy Center on Tuesday, Trump emphasized the significance of the upcoming midterms, which will determine whether the GOP retains majorities in both chambers of Congress. All members of the House and around a third of the senators are up for re-election in November.

President Trump was impeached twice during his first term in office, though in both instances, the process followed the same pattern. After being impeached by the Democrat-led House of Representatives, Trump was ultimately acquitted by the Senate, meaning he was never removed from office or barred from running again.

He was impeached in 2019 for allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate former President Joe Biden, and again in 2021 for certain “actions” related to the January 6th Capitol protest. Proclaiming his innocence in both cases, Trump described the impeachments as partisan attacks meant to undermine his presidency.

Meanwhile, in his remarks at the Tuesday retreat, Trump optimistically expressed that at least one thing working in the GOP’s favor are the many unpopular Democrat policies that don’t resonate with the majority of American voters.

“But when they want open borders, when they want, as they said, men in women’s sports, when they want transgender [policies] for everyone,” Trump added, before impersonating a hypothetical Democrat official. “‘Bring your kids in. We’re going to change the sex of your child.'” “We have great, solid common sense policy,” he continued. “They [Democrats] have horrendous policy. What they do is they stick together. They never have a no vote.”

Drawing on his 2025 successes against the pharmaceutical industry, Trump pledged to use the same “strong-arm” tactics to force health insurance CEOs to slash prices for American families. Labeling industry executives as “fat cats” who have long “ripped off” the country, the President reiterated his intent to use his administration’s deal-making leverage.

“Let the money go not to the big fat cats and the insurance companies that made 1,700% over the last short period of time. Let the money go directly to the people where they can buy their own health care,” Trump said. “You guys don’t get money from the insurance companies. They do. They get a massive amount of money. It’s their biggest donor. They’re going to try and fight you, but they can’t win the fight if you explain it: the money goes directly to the people. That’s going to be your issue.” “In a few days, I’m meeting with them [U.S. health insurance companies] all, 14 companies. I’m meeting with them all.”

Additionally, following the recent capture of Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, President Trump told House Republicans that he is preparing to meet with major oil executives to jumpstart drilling in Venezuela. He vowed to leverage the country’s vast reserves to flood the market, promising that the move will “bring down oil prices even further” for U.S. consumers.

“I’m also meeting with oil companies … We got a lot of oil to drill, which is going to bring down oil prices even further.”

The White House is anticipated to host a meeting later this week with executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips.

Should Congressional Democrats regain control, they are widely expected to initiate investigations into the Trump administration, hoping to find any evidence of illegality, in addition to President Trump’s business interests. Following the recent military operation in Venezuela, Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has already argued that such actions could provide grounds for impeachment.

“Today, many Democrats have understandably questioned whether impeachment is possible again under the current political reality,” she said in a statement. “I am reconsidering that view. Even if Republicans refuse to act, Democrats cannot remain silent or passive in the face of actions this extreme from this Administration.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!