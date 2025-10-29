Trump assures ‘Nothing’ will jeopardize Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal following violence flare-up: ‘Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East’

SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL – OCTOBER 29: Israeli tanks stand near the border with the Gaza Strip as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on October 29, 2025 in Southern Israel, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:52 AM – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

President Donald Trump recently declared that “nothing” will jeopardize the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, asserting that it “is not going to be jeopardized” — despite recent Israeli air-strikes and the murder of an IDF soldier.

His remarks appear to be in response to a recent Israeli airstrike on Gaza, which the Israeli military stated was in retaliation for the Islamist group killing an IDF soldier.

On Tuesday night, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes in Gaza, with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reporting 104 fatalities.

The Israeli military also announced that it targeted and struck “dozens of terror targets and terrorists” in response to Hamas attacking and killing their soldier in Gaza.

Israel has maintained that Hamas breached the agreement of the ceasefire by failing to provide the remains of the deceased hostages still in Gaza.

Advertisement

Israeli officials explained that Hamas delayed the return of several bodies promised under the ceasefire deal and instead presented the remains of another hostage. The day before, Hamas handed over remains via the Red Cross, but Israeli authorities identified it the next day as belonging to another hostage whose body had already been recovered from Gaza in 2023 — effectively a “substitute” that did not fulfill the promised handover of new remains.

On Tuesday, after identification, Israeli authorities announced that the remains actually belonged to Ofir Tzarfati, whose body had already been recovered in 2023.

Although Tzarfati’s body was recovered by Israeli forces in 2023, Hamas apparently retained additional partial remains — such as bone fragments and tissue — handing over a “portion” of those. Israeli authorities accuse Hamas of staging the “discovery” of these remains, and drone footage shows operatives burying a body bag, covering it with dirt, and then unearthing it in front of Red Cross personnel.

Meanwhile, following the IDF strikes, the Israeli military revealed that it “will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it.”

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the southern city of Rafah, in which Master Sergeant Yona Efraim Feldbaum, an IDF reservist soldier, was killed. Fedlbaum was fatally shot by “terrorists in the area,” while an IDF engineering team was attempting to dismantle an underground tunnel route, according to the BBC.

“A few minutes later, several anti-tank missiles were fired at another armored vehicle belonging to the troops in the area. No injuries were reported,” a military source disclosed while speaking with the outlet.

Meanwhile, Hamas claims that it had “no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah,” while asserting that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement.

In response to the flare-up of violence, President Trump responded by saying, “They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back.” He also further expressed that “nothing is going to jeopardize” the Gaza ceasefire, explaining, “You have to understand Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave.” “If they are good, they are going to be happy, and if they are not good, they are going to be terminated, their lives will be terminated,” Trump added. Vice President JD Vance echoed Trump’s sentiment, adding, “The ceasefire is holding. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there. We know Hamas attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the president’s peace is going to hold despite it.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!