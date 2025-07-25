Trump arrives in Scotland, set to meet with British PM Keir Starmer and Scottish officials

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One bound for Scotland on July 25, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is visiting his Trump Turnberry golf course, as well as Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, during a trip to Scotland from July 25 to 29. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:14 PM – Friday, July 25, 2025

President Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland for a five-day trip. He is expected to meet with British and Scottish officials, in addition to visiting his golf properties.

Security has also been significantly ramped up across multiple Scottish cities and golf resorts.

On Friday, Trump touched down in Scotland, where he will spend five days visiting both his Turnberry and Aberdeenshire golf properties — opening a new 18-hole golf course at his Menie resort, named after his mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who died in 2000.

Trump’s mother was born in the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Raised in a Gaelic-speaking household, she was the youngest of ten children born to Gaelic Scottish parents.

Construction of the second course (MacLeod) is currently underway and is expected to be completed by 2025.

The president is set to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss trade and refine a deal to reduce tariffs and expand market access. Steel tariffs remain a point of contention, and Starmer is pressing for further concessions in that sector. Trump told reporters that he will be meeting with Starmer at both properties.

The president is also set to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, AP News reported.

“We’re meeting with the prime minister [Steimer] tonight,” Trump told reporters. “We’re going to be talking about the trade deal that we made, and maybe even improve it.”

Last month, Trump and Starmer signed a trade deal which is set to lower U.S. tariffs on British cars from 25% to 10%, while allowing some steel and aluminum products to enter the U.S. without being subject to the 25% tariff rate.

Starmer stated that the day of the deal was “a really important day for great people.” On the flip side, President Trump also praised the deal as “fair” for both sides, and that it would “produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income.”

Before heading to Scotland, a reporter asked Trump what he was hoping to “tweak” in the agreement, to which he responded that he and Starmer want to “talk about certain aspects which are going to be good for both countries.”

“And we’re going to do a little celebrating together, because, you know, we got along very well,” Trump added.

