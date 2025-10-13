Trump arrives in Egypt to attend the international ‘Summit for Peace’

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT – OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

8:54 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025

President Donald Trump landed in Egypt for a world summit, dubbed the “Summit for Peace,” as several nations throw their support behind the Israel-Hamas peace deal after more than two years of war.

According to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Monday’s summit seeks to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability.”

The summit, led by President Trump and el-Sisi, is being held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Egypt has played a key role in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas throughout the duration of the conflict by hosting and mediating several indirect negotiations between the two sides.

World leaders from Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, France, Turkey, the UK, Spain, Italy, the European Council, the UN, the Arab League, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Germany, Greece, Armenia, Hungary, Pakistan, Canada, Norway, and Iraq were also present for the global summit, according to The Guardian.

Along with celebrating the historic momentum for peace between Israel and Gaza, the international summit also aims to rally support behind the introduction of the second phase of Trump’s 20-point peace proposal, which seeks to disarm Hamas and introduce a new governing body in Gaza.

A Trump administration official informed The Times of Israel that the summit aims to solidify alignment among the four guarantors of Trump’s peace plan, the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, “to the very broad principles” of the 20-point proposal.

A U.S. official added that the summit “could tee up a wider movement toward normalization” with Israel and Arab countries in the region.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not attend the summit due to “time constraints ahead of the start of the holiday.” The holiday of Shemini Atzeret begins on October 13th and lasts through October 15th, immediately followed by Simchat Torah.

Netanyahu’s decision to skip the summit was criticized by Yair Golan, the leader of Israel’s left-wing Democrats.

“I am appalled by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to skip this historic event orchestrated by President Trump. Let it be clear: Netanyahu’s refusal to attend the peace summit in Egypt is driven purely by narrow political interests,” Golan told Fox News.

“After two years of Israel’s most difficult war, we cannot afford a leader guided by his personal interest,” he added.

The international summit follows the implementation of the ceasefire, resulting in Hamas releasing all 20 of the remaining living Israeli hostages.

Representatives from Hamas and Iran were not in attendance at the summit, although Egypt has reportedly invited Iranian officials to attend the summit, according to a report by The Guardian.

“Neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction us,” Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a Monday X post.

