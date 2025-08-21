Trump arrives at U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility, thanks D.C. police and National Guard: ‘We’re going to make D.C. great again’

US President Donald Trump speaks while visiting federal troops at the US Park Police Anacostia operations facility in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

6:09 PM – Thursday, August 21, 2025

President Donald Trump visited the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. He addressed over 300 federal and local law enforcement officers, including National Guard troops, praising their work while announcing plans for “beautification” projects.

During the visit, after expressing gratitude to the men and women who have supported his administration’s efforts to combat crime in the district, Trump unveiled plans for further beautification initiatives, including re-grassing city parks to resemble his golf courses.

“We have a life, and grass has a life, and the grass here died about 40 years ago,” Trump said. “Let’s say, at the end of a year, this place will be maxed out in terms of beauty.” Advertisement

Trump was accompanied by approximately 300 men and women from various agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshals, National Guard, and the FBI.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum could also be seen accompanying the 47th president.

“You people are winners, and I just think it’s such an honor to be with you. We’re going to make Washington, D.C., great again,” he told the crowd. “We’ll always be with you. We’re going to be with you for as long as I’m around.”

He also emphasized that he intends to request funding from Congress to support his federal initiatives in D.C. and advance plans to beautify the district.

“We’re going to have the best capital ever,” he said. “It’s going to look better than it ever did.” “We’re going back to Congress for some money, and we’re going to redo a lot of the pavement, the medians,” he said at the U.S. Park Service facility. “The graffiti is going to come down real fast.”

In addition, President Trump announced plans to renovate city parks with upgraded sprinkler systems and replace old signage across D.C.

During the visit, President Trump provided a variety of hamburgers “from the White House” and pizza “from a good place,” for the more than 300 federal and local law enforcement officers. Incoming reports later indicated that the pizza was ordered from D.C.’s Wiseguy Pizza. Trump expressed that he planned to eat alongside the officers before they returned to their patrols.

“We’re going to celebrate, and then we’re going to get back to work,” Trump said.

Alongside other Trump administration officials, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the Washington, D.C., Armory as well, meeting with National Guard troops to discuss their roles in maintaining the city’s security.

“God bless these brave men and women who are protecting our nation’s capital,” Hegseth said on X, after the event, alongside pictures of himself shaking the hands of the guardsmen.

