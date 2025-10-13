Trump arrives at Knesset, set to address Israeli parliament

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
1:50 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025
President Donald Trump has arrived at the Knesset, where he is set to deliver a speech to Israel’s parliament.
Upon arrival, the president was greeted by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Trump was then led to a seat where he signed the Knesset guestbook.
“This is my great honor. A great and beautiful day, a new beginning,” Trump wrote in thick, black sharpie marker.
Trump’s speech will mark the fourth time a U.S. president has spoken at the Knesset.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
