Trump arrives at Knesset, set to address Israeli parliament

Source: Israeli Army

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:50 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025

President Donald Trump has arrived at the Knesset, where he is set to deliver a speech to Israel’s parliament.

Upon arrival, the president was greeted by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Trump was then led to a seat where he signed the Knesset guestbook.

“This is my great honor. A great and beautiful day, a new beginning,” Trump wrote in thick, black sharpie marker.

Trump’s speech will mark the fourth time a U.S. president has spoken at the Knesset.

Advertisement

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!