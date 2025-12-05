Trump approves U.S. manufacturing of ‘inexpensive, safe, fuel efficient’ and ‘AMAZING’ tiny cars

(Background) This picture taken on August 31, 2017, shows Honda Motor’s new N-BOX mini-vehicles at its headquarters in Tokyo. (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) / (L) U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs the stage during the signing ceremony of a peace deal at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., on December 4, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

11:54 AM – Friday, December 5, 2025

President Donald Trump has granted approval for “tiny cars” to be manufactured in the United States, marking his latest effort to expand affordability options for everyday Americans.

“I have just approved TINY CARS to be built in America,” the president wrote on Friday on Truth Social. “Manufacturers have long wanted to do this, just like they are so successfully built in other countries. They can be propelled by gasoline, electric, or hybrid.” “These cars of the very near future are inexpensive, safe, fuel efficient and, quite simply, AMAZING!!!” Trump continued. “START BUILDING THEM NOW! Thank you to the DOJ and the Departments of Transportation and Environment. ENJOY!!!”

Trump expressed admiration for Kei cars earlier this week.

“They have a very small car. It’s sort of like the Beetle used to be with the Volkswagen,” Trump said on Wednesday. “They’re very small, they’re really cute. And I said, ‘How would that do in this country?’ And everyone seems to think good, but you’re not allowed to build them.”

Kei cars are small vehicles, originating in Japan, that are common in Asian countries. The name comes from the Japanese term “keijidosha,” meaning “light vehicles.” They are designed for affordability, fuel efficiency and are known for their ability to navigate narrow city streets.

U.S. regulations for Kei cars have made them difficult to import and register in the country. Additionally, the newer models also struggle to meet U.S. safety standards.

Six states outright ban the cars: Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont. Others have strict regulations on them — for example, Alabama caps their speed at 25 miles per hour.

While he has conceded that they may not be seen on highways, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC that tiny cars might work best in the U.S. in urban settings. They could also provide cheaper alternatives for American consumers, as new car prices have gone up over 30% since 2020 to reach an average of over $50,000.

The move may also bring new manufacturing jobs to the country.

Last month, Japanese auto giant Toyota announced plans to invest $912 million into U.S. manufacturing plants across five states. CEO Aiko Toyoda also appeared at a NASCAR event with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass, wearing MAGA merchandise.

