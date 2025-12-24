Trump approves deployment of 350 National Guard members to New Orleans through Mardi Gras

President Donald Trump visits the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

9:45 AM – Wednesday, December 24, 2025

The Trump administration has approved the deployment of 350 National Guard troops to New Orleans, concurrent with a separate federal immigration enforcement operation in the city led by Border Patrol.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R-La.) commended President Donald Trump and U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth for organizing the deployment and for clearly communicating how the guards will leave a positive impact.

“It’s going to help us further crack down on the violence here in the city of New Orleans and elsewhere around Louisiana,” Landry said in a statement. “And so a big shoutout to both of them.”

Authorities are embracing the influx of federal agents amid elevated security measures, prompted by the upcoming Sugar Bowl on January 1st, and the arrest of a New Iberia man who the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) claims was plotting a terrorist attack.

The Democrat-led city has been carrying out an immigration operation since the beginning of December. Several hundred illegal aliens have been arrested, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The goal has been set to 5,000 arrests by the end of the month-long operation.

Landry requested that Trump sends 1,000 federally funded agents to Louisiana cities with the goal of decreasing crime. In the past, Landry has praised the president for sending troops to other cities, such as Washington, D.C.

Trump is also a big fan of Landry, as he appointed the governor to serve as his special envoy to Greenland, the vast and independent region of Denmark that Trump wants to join the United States.

There were 97 reported homicides in New, Orleans, in 2025 as of November 1st. This statistic includes the 14 individuals who were murdered during the Bourbon Street terrorist attack on New Year’s Day, where an Islamic extremist plowed through a busy street with a truck before being shot dead by police.

This will be the second time thus year that the city of New Orleans will welcome the National Guard to the city, as January saw 100 guards assisting with security measures after the deadly New Year’s Day attack. The National Guard was also present for major events in the city, such as Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl.

Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” falls on February 17th, with major parades and celebrations peaking in the days leading up to it. The deployment runs through the end of February, ensuring National Guard personnel will be protecting the peace.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!