Trump Appoints Sara Carter As Director Of The Office Of National Drug Control Policy, Proclaims She Will ‘Protect Our Nation, Save Our Children’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:18 AM – Sunday, March 30, 2025

President Donald Trump has appointed Sara Carter as Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

On Friday, Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

“It is my great honour to announce Sara Carter as our next Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Sara is an award-winning journalist who has been on the front lines of this international fight for decades,” he stated.

“From Afghanistan to our border, Sara’s relentless pursuit of justice, particularly in tackling the fentanyl and opioid crisis, has exposed terrorists, drug lords, and sex traffickers,” he continued.

“As our next Drug Czar, Sara will lead the charge to protect our nation, and save our children from the scourge of drugs,” Trump wrote.

Carter then re-posted Trump’s post on X, thanking the president and expressing her excitement to join the administration.

“It is truly an honor to serve President Donald J. Trump and be part of an administration committed to putting America first,” Carter wrote. “America’s greatest resource is our people and it will be up to each and every one of us to do our part – I promise you I will never stop fighting.”

Carter, who was a Fox News contributor, has done intensive reporting on the border. According to the outlet, she has called for stronger border policies due to the massive amount of drug and human trafficking occurring.

