Trump appoints Dan Scavino to head WH personnel office

For a prerecorded address for the Republican National Convention released August 27, 2020, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino walks onstage (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:43 AM – Sunday, October 12, 2025

President Donald Trump appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to serve as the head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

Scavino is set to replace Sergio Gor, who was recently appointed to serve as the ambassador to India.

President Trump announced the move in a Saturday Truth Social post, writing: “I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who did a wonderful job in that position, and will now become the Ambassador to India.”

“Dan will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government, a very big and important position. Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!!!”

49-year-old Scavino is one of Trump’s most trusted advisors, who has consistently served in his businesses, campaign, and government.

Scavino got his start while working as a caddie at Briar Hall Country Club in high school, which was later purchased by Trump.

Prior to working for Trump full-time, Scavino was employed by The Coca-Cola Co. and Galderma, a pharmaceutical company.

Scavino went on to become the general manager of Trump National Golf Club Westchester before serving as Trump’s director of social media during his 2015 presidential campaign.

Following Trump’s victory in the 2016 election, Scavino was appointed the White House director of social media, before serving as the senior advisor for digital strategy and the deputy chief of staff for communications.

Although the role of leading the personnel office has traditionally been regarded as largely administrative, it wields considerable authority through its collaboration with the president on the hiring and dismissal of thousands of political appointees.

Meanwhile, Gor held a “great series of meetings” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, as he seeks to smooth out the relations with India after President Trump imposed tariffs on Indian exports in an attempt to dissuade the nation from purchasing Russian oil.

“Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi wrote in a Saturday X post.

