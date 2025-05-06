Trump Appoints Andrew Giuliani To Lead 2026 World Cup Task Force

L| U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino during a meeting with the White House Task Force for the 2026 World Cup in the East Room of the White House on May 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) R| Andrew Giuliani (R) talks with former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Lane – Pool/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:04 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will lead the task force overseeing the 2026 World Cup.

On Tuesday, Trump held a meeting at the White House with a host of FIFA and administration officials. They reportedly discussed plans for the massive upcoming event.

The World Cup is set to begin on June 11th, 2026, and it will be hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The anticipated event will be the first men’s World Cup to expand from 32 teams to 48 teams.

Trump stated that he does not anticipate any difficulties with Canada or Mexico, as they jointly host the event next summer.

He also described sporty Andrew Giuliani as a “highly competitive golfer … and he’s also a highly competitive person, and he loves what we’re doing.”

“It’s a big post. You better do well, Andrew,” Trump joked to Giuliani during Tuesday’s task force meeting.

In addition, the 47th president noted that Carlos Cordeiro, who serves as a senior adviser to FIFA, will advise the task force as well.

“Together this group will help plan the biggest, safest and most extraordinary soccer tournament in history,” Trump said during the task force meeting.

The World Cup is projected to bring millions of spectators from all around the country and the world.

Host cities in the United States include Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami. In addition, matches will be held in cities across Canada and Mexico, including Toronto, Vancouver, and Mexico City.

Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy encouraged international fans to visit the United States for next year’s tournament — but he also warned against overstaying visas.

