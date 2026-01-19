Trump appears at College Football National Championship with family: ‘May the best team win!’

U.S. President Donald Trump stands for the National Anthem with his family prior to a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Monday, January 19, 2026

UPDATE 5:16 PM: President Donald Trump has arrived to the 2026 National College Football Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The president was shown on television during the Pledge of Allegiance, standing in a suite beside his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. Additionally, four of his grandchildren were also visible in the broadcast, including Kai Trump, a future University of Miami student.

4:14 PM – President Donald Trump, along with other top officials from his administration, will reportedly be attending the National Football Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday.

The president, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will attend the early-week matchup between the University of Miami Hurricanes and the top-seeded Indiana University Hoosiers — a game that is anticipated to be highly competitive.

Although the president congratulated both teams ahead of the national title showdown, writing in a White House statement “May the best team win!,” Trump has personal ties to the University of Miami. His eldest granddaughter, Kai, officially signed on to play for the school’s women’s golf team in late August 2024.

The White House statement described the championship as “a climactic conclusion” to a season that has been defined by dedication, sacrifice, and hard work,” calling college football a “beloved and uniquely American tradition.”

“For more than 150 years, college football has been a cherished fixture in American culture,” the statement said, highlighting the sport’s long history, deep regional rivalries, and touching on its role in bringing generations of fans together. “Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship. God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!” the statement concluded.

This isn’t Trump’s first time attending a college football game while president, as he has been in attendance for the Army-Navy games and several College Football Playoff games. This will be his third time attending the national championship game.

