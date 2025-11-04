Trump: Any Jewish person that votes for Mamdani, a ‘JEW HATER, is a stupid person’

(R) Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press after voting at a polling location at Frank Sinatra School of Arts in the Queens borough of New York City on November 4, 2025. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images) / (L) U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:30 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

President Donald Trump called out Jewish voters in New York City who support Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, emphasizing that they are backing a politician whose rhetoric and actions have been hostile toward Jewish people and their interests.

In a Truth Social post, Trump reiterated his longstanding defense of Israel and Jewish communities, questioning why some Jewish Democrats continue to support candidates aligned with anti-Israel sentiment — a stance that has intensified debate in an already contentious mayoral race.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self-professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

New Yorkers head to the polls on Tuesday to choose their next mayor, deciding between Democratic socialist Mamdani, Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo — the former Democrat governor — and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Advertisement

Mamdani defeated former New York Governor Cuomo in this year’s Democrat primaries.

Meanwhile, conservative and more moderate New Yorkers worry that Tuesday’s general election could elevate the far-left Mamdani, a Muslim, as the new face of the Democrat Party — which has struggled to find direction after the party’s defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani has faced scrutiny for his anti-Israel rhetoric. For instance, the New York State Assemblyman refused to say that Hamas should lay down its arms during a recent Fox News interview. In the same exchange, he threatened to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever visited New York City, citing a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) — an institution not recognized by the United States.

Mamdani’s opponents have also criticized his refusal to denounce the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which calls for a global uprising against Israel and is often interpreted as endorsing violence against Israeli and Jewish people in general.

Although Mamdani has prided himself as a possible first Muslim mayor of the Big Apple, New York City has the highest population of Jewish people in the world, outside of Israel, making the Jewish vote crucial in this election.

As of 2024, approximately 960,000 Jewish adults and children live in New York City’s five boroughs, according to the UJA-Federation of New York’s Jewish Community Study of New York 2023, released in May 2024 and based on a survey of nearly 6,000 households conducted in spring 2023. This figure represents about 11% of the city’s total population of roughly 8.3 million and accounts for 70% of the broader eight-county metropolitan area’s 1.37 million Jews, which includes Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!