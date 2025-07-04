Trump announces UFC fight on White House lawn to honor 250th anniversary of American independence

Former US President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:33 PM – Friday, July 4, 2025

President Donald Trump recently announced the White House will hold a major UFC fighting event next year to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

On Thursday, Trump announced the “championship fight” on the grounds of the White House will hold an audience of somewhere between 20,000 – 25,000.

“Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight,” Trump stated at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Advertisement

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight – think of this – on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there,” he continued, referencing UFC CEO Dana White.

“Dana is going to do it. Dana is great, one of a kind – going to be a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of ‘250’ also,” he added.

President Trump, a longtime UFC enthusiast, has attended multiple events, often greeted with roaring applause, including at his latest appearance at UFC 316 on June 7th.

Additionally, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump’s plan to host a future UFC event, writing in a social media post: “It’s going to be EPIC!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!