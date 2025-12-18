Trump announces TrumpRx to ‘dramatically reduce’ prescription drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Room of the White House on December 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Doug Mills – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:22 AM – Thursday, December 18, 2025

In his most recent address, President Trump announced the January launch of the Trump Px program, delivering lower prescription drug prices for Americans.

In a prime time speech from the White House on Wednesday evening, Trump said, “I’m doing what no politician of either party has ever done – standing up to the special interest to dramatically reduce the price of prescription drugs.” “I negotiated directly with the drug companies and foreign nations, which were taking advantage of our country for many decades to slash prices on drugs and pharmaceuticals by as much as 400, 500 and even 600%,” the president explained. “In other words, your drug costs will be plummeting downward.”

Trump said that he is utilizing “the threat of tariffs” to compel foreign companies to pay fair prices for drugs developed in the United States, in addition to making deals with drug companies to lower costs for American consumers.

The agreement reached with Pfizer on September 30th allowed state Medicaid programs access to most-favored-nation prices, making several drugs available to consumers with significant discounts when purchased directly. For example, Zavzpret, a migraine medication, was slated to be offered at a 50% reduction in price with a direct purchase.

Under a deal with AstraZeneca on October 10th, inhalers for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease would be made more accessible. For example, BREZTRI AEROSPHERE is set to have a 98% discount when purchased directly, according to the White House.

The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly also offered reductions for their list prices, such as Emgality for migraines and Trulicity for diabetes.

“There has never been anything like this in the history of our country. Drugs have only gone up, but now they’ll be going down by numbers never conceived possible,” Trump said.

He revealed the name of a new website where “unprecedented price reductions” can be found starting in January, “Trumprx.gov,” adding that “these big price cuts will greatly reduce the cost of health care.”

“President Trump is delivering on promises that ‘experts’ said were impossible by taking bold action to lower prescription drug costs for American families—without sacrificing innovation,” the website reads. “Americans have unfairly shouldered the cost of drug development for decades, only to see those same medications sold abroad for a fraction of the price paid in the U.S.” “This broken system hasn’t just been unfair—it’s driven up costs and hurt the most vulnerable among us. President Trump is changing that with TrumpRx,” adds the official website.

The site also includes a link to the executive order (EO) Trump signed in May, which promised to “end global freeloading” and “take aggressive action” against drug manufacturers that fail to offer Americans prices consistent with those of other countries.

He also pointed to the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act (ACA), which provided subsidies that the Biden administration extended during the COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the causes of the high prices that burden Americans for health care.

“The current unaffordable care act was created to make insurance companies rich,” Trump declared. “It was bad health care at much too high a cost, and you see that now in the steep increase in premiums being demanded by the Democrats.” He went on to add, “I want the money to go directly to the people so you can buy your own health care. You’ll get much better health care at a much lower price. The only losers will be insurance companies that have gotten rich, and the Democrat Party, which is totally controlled by those same insurance companies. They will not be happy, but that’s okay with me because you, the people, are finally going to be getting great health care at a lower cost.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!