Trump announces strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria

A member of the Iraqi forces walks past a mural bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) on March 1, 2017. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Jericho Dancel

5:00 PM – Thursday, December 25, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he ordered airstrikes on ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria.

The president announced the news in a Truth Social post on Thursday. However, Trump did not disclose how many targets were killed in the strike.

He said the targets had been viciously attacking and killing innocent Christians in the West African nation.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries! I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also released statement. In it, he thanked the Nigerian government for their cooperation on these strikes. Hegseth went on to call for an end to Christian persecution in Nigeria.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!