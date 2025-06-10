Trump announces restoration of base names, calls L.A. turmoil ‘assault on peace’ in speech to Fort Bragg soldiers

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he leaves the stage during a rally with U.S. Army troops on June 10, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trump is traveling to Fort Bragg Army base to observe a military demonstration and give remarks in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

6:40 PM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

President Donald Trump traveled to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to kick off celebrations for the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

On Tuesday, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the nation’s largest military installation.

Prior to the president’s address, all units stationed at Fort Bragg conducted readiness demonstrations in his honor. In addition, Trump observed U.S. Army exercises showcasing a missile strike, a helicopter assault, and a tactical building raid.

Advertisement

“I think it’s going to be great,” Trump told reporters at the White House earlier on Tuesday. “We’re going to celebrate our country for a change.”

Trump began his remarks by announcing that he will be reverting back the names of the bases that had been renamed by the Biden administration.

He specified that Fort Pickett, Fort Robert E. Lee, Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Rucker in Alabama, and Fort Polk in Louisiana will have their names changed back to their original monikers.

“Can you believe they changed that name in the last administration for a little bit?” Trump said. “We’ll forget all about that.”

During his speech, Trump also mentioned the ongoing protests and riots in Los Angeles, calling the rioters and looters “animals” and “a foreign enemy” of the U.S.

“We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy. That’s what they are,” Trump said Tuesday.

At another point, the 45th and 47th president called the city of Los Angeles “a trash heap” with “entire neighborhoods under control” of criminals, emphasizing that the federal government would “use every asset at our disposal to quell the violence and restore law and order.”

“We will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again,” Trump added.

Hegseth also addressed the stage just after 4 p.m. local time. He maintained that the GOP administration was “restoring the warrior ethos” while rejecting “woke garbage” and “political correctness.”

“We’re not a college or a university,” he asserted — referencing how a large majority of colleges in the U.S. have curriculums that seemingly lean far-left politically.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military parade is set to take place on Saturday, celebrating the Army’s anniversary. It also happens to be Trump’s 79th birthday.

]Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!