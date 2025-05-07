Trump Announces Prominent MAHA Advocate Casey Means As New Nominee For U.S. Surgeon General

(L) official MAHA logo. / (Center) Dr. Casey Means. (Photo: public X account)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

7:03 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is nominating Casey Means, MD, a Stanford-trained physician, New York Times bestselling author, and health company founder, as the new Surgeon General.

Advertisement

“Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans,” Trump said late Wednesday afternoon in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History.”

Means, a vocal advocate of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative, has significantly influenced the administration’s health agenda alongside her brother, special government employee (SGE) for the HHS Calley Means. As a Stanford-trained physician, she co-authored the 2024 book “Good Energy” with Calley, addressing the chronic disease epidemic.

Casey Means is also the co-founder of the health-tech company Levels. Dr. Means co-founded Levels Health, a health technology company that utilizes continuous glucose monitoring to help individuals optimize their metabolic health . She has also served as a lecturer at Stanford University on topics related to food and health.

Means advocates for addressing the root causes of chronic diseases, focusing on factors like diet, sleep, and exercise. Previously, she was tapped by the GOP administration to serve as a top special advisor to RFK Jr.

Trump had previously announced his intention to nominate Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General.

However, the reason behind the withdrawal of Nesheiwat’s nomination remains unclear. Nonetheless, some rumors have circulated regarding how Nesheiwat’s withdrawal followed scrutiny over her medical credentials and mounting political pressure from conservative health activists.

In his statement, Trump noted that Secretary Kennedy “looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS.” Piggy-backing on Trump’s post, in a follow-up post on X, Nesheiwat expressed her enthusiasm about continuing to support Trump while collaborating closely with RFK Jr. in a senior policy role.

“My focus continues to be on improving the health and well-being of all Americans, and that mission hasn’t changed,” Nesheiwat concluded in her post.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts





Advertisements below

Share this post!