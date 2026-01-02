Trump announces ‘perfect health,’ highlights third cognitive exam success

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

12:17 PM – Friday, January 2, 2026

President Donald Trump announced he is in “perfect health” and clarified that he got a CT scan instead of an MRI scan during his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a “secondary” physical.

On Friday, Trump took to Truth Social to reveal he has “perfect health” and that he “aced” the cognitive portion of his exam for the third straight time.

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” Trump posted on Truth Social. ”P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!” he continued.

The 79-year-old stated during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, published on Thursday, that it was “too bad” he had cardiovascular and abdominal imaging done because “it gave them little ammunition.”

The president was asked about his MRI, to which he revealed the imaging he received in October “wasn’t an MRI.”

“It was less than that,” he added. “It was a scan.”

Trump, who turns 80 in June and is the oldest person to assume the presidency, said his CT results were “perfect.”

Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, said in a memo released last month that the scans took place “because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health” and called the assessment Trump underwent “standard for an executive physical at president Trump’s age.”

“As part of that examination, we asked the president if he would undergo advanced imaging – either an MRI or CT Scan – to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues,” Trump’s doctor added. “The president agreed, and our team of consultants performed a CT Scan. As we revealed in the post-examination report, the advanced imaging was perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities.”

Barbabella noted that Trump’s tests showed him in “excellent metabolic health” and suggested that they “revealed his cardiovascular health puts him 14 years younger than his age.”

This announcement comes after Trump was questioned about his various physical conditions, including his swollen ankles and bruises on his hands, which were covered with makeup.

The White House said the issues are caused by chronic venous insufficiency, a condition which occurs when damaged leg veins struggle to send blood back to the heart.

The interview noted that doctors have recommended Trump take a smaller dose of aspirin than he usually takes for cardiac prevention due to his bruising and superficial chronic venous insufficiency. However, Trump reportedly takes around 325 milligrams of aspirin instead of the commonly used 81 milligrams because, he said, “I’m a little superstitious.”

“I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising,” the president continued.

Questions around the president’s age and health were amplified by the case of former President Joe Biden. After his disastrous debate against Trump during the 2024 election cycle, the public began to question his cognitive health, prompting Biden to drop out and forgo a second White House bid.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump “has nothing to hide” and labeled him as “the most transparent and open president in history,” contrasting him with Biden “who hid from the press and lied about his clear physical and mental decline.”

