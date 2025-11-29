Trump announces new D.C. National Mall project to fix ‘Biden filth and incompetence’

People stand near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after a rainstorm in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP) (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:51 PM – Saturday, November 29, 2025

President Trump announced a new Washington D.C. National Mall project near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

On Wednesday, Trump posted a video of the pool in D.C., declaring that he and the Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum plan to “fix it.”

“Study it hard because you won’t be seeing this Biden filth and incompetence much longer!” Trump said.

In the video, text came across the screen that read, “Make D.C. beautiful again.”

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was completed in 1923, over a century ago, as part of architect Henry Bacon’s design for a memorial honoring President Abraham Lincoln. The long, shallow pool stretches nearly 2,000 feet between the 99-foot-tall Lincoln Memorial and the 555-foot-tall Washington Monument.

Famously, the pool was the location for the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. It has been a popular area for other demonstrations in the decades since, including the annual March for Life.

The pool has undergone renovations before, including reconstruction finished in 2012 to modernize the almost 90-year-old infrastructure. It remains one of Washington, D.C.’s most visited and photographed sites.

