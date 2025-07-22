Trump announces ‘largest deal ever’ with Japan, investing $550B

Japan’s Minister in charge of Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa delivers a speech during a ceremony for U.S. National Day at the World Expo 2025 on July 19, 2025, in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:38 PM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he has sealed the “largest deal ever” with Japan, adding that the U.S. will “receive 90% of the Profits.”

On Tuesday, Trump announced that Japan plans to invest $550 billion in the United States, stating that it involves “reciprocal” tariffs of 15% on the country’s exports to the U.S.

The GOP president also announced that Japan will “open their Country to Trade, including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things.” The agreement will result in “Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs,” Trump maintained.

Advertisement

Following the announcement, Japan’s lead trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, acknowledged the deal on X, writing a message—translated via Google—from Japanese expressing “heartfelt thanks to everyone involved,” and “#Mission Accomplished.”

During a later speech, Trump mentioned that both countries were finalizing a separate agreement involving liquified natural gas. In addition, he hinted at another deal with Europe, saying “we have [a] Europe [deal] coming in tomorrow,” though he did not elaborate.

Earlier this month, Trump had issued a tariff warning to Japan, indicating he would impose a 25% tax on their exports to the U.S. starting August 1st. This proposed rate was one point higher than the 24% tariff he had announced during his April 2nd “Liberation Day” policy declaration.

Trump also announced early on Tuesday that the Philippines will pay a 19% tariff rate following the conclusion of a trade deal with the United States.

“It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs. The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff,” Trump wrote. “In addition, we will work together militarily,” Trump added, noting that Marcos is a “highly respected” leader and a “very good” and “tough negotiator.”

The administration has already reached preliminary trade agreements with the United Kingdom, China, and Vietnam, and unveiled a “roadmap” for trade negotiations with India. The administration is hoping to announce dozens more before the August 1st deadline.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!