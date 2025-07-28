Trump announces joint effort with Europe to feed Palestinians: ‘Those children look very hungry’

Displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food at a government school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 19, 2024 (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:45 AM – Monday, July 28, 2025

On Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters in Scotland that the United States plans to collaborate with European allies to establish food distribution centers in Gaza, supplying food to hungry Palestinians whose supply has been cut off in the region.

“You have a lot of starving people,” he emphasized.

However, Trump also dismissed the idea of recognizing Palestine as a state, and he seemed unbothered by European allies for doing so after being questioned by the media, Politico reported. The president “repeated his concern that some of the food aid was stolen by Hamas,” the outlet added.

The remarks arose while he was standing alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. At the time, Trump was asked whether he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assessment that there is “no starvation [happening] in Gaza.”

“I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say ‘not particularly,’ because those children look very hungry,” Trump said, adding that the United States has so far provided $60 million in humanitarian aid. “Some of those kids are — that’s real starvation stuff.”

“We’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up,” Trump continued. “It’s a mess. They have to get food and safety right now.”

“I see it, and you can’t fake that. So, we’re going to be even more involved. We did some airlifts before, some airdrops and the people are running for it, and the prime minister [Netanyahu] is gonna help us,” Trump continued, telling reporters that he spoke with the Israeli PM over the weekend. “I told Israel, I told Bibi, that you have to now maybe do it a different way.”

President Trump also criticized Hamas for refusing to agree to release more hostages, as the terror group is currently said to still be holding 50 hostages, stemming from the attack on Israel on October 7th. However, only around 20 of them are believed to be alive.

Starmer quickly came to agreement with President Trump’s remarks, stating: “It’s a humanitarian crisis, right? It’s an absolute catastrophe. … I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they’re seeing on their screen.”

