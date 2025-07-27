Trump announces historic trade deal with EU, including $750B investment in U.S. energy: ‘It’s the biggest of all deals’

US President Donald Trump (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) speak to the press after agreeing on a trade deal between the two economies following their meeting, in Turnberry south west Scotland on July 27, 2025 (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:19 PM – Sunday, July 27, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States reached a trade agreement with the European Union following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

President Trump stated that the deal includes a blanket 15% tariff for all EU goods entering the United States, as well as significant investment in U.S. energy.

“We are agreeing that the tariff straight across for automobiles and everything else will be a straight-across tariff of 15%,” Trump stated on Sunday.

“So we have a tariff of 15%. We have the opening up of all of the European countries, which I think I could say were essentially closed. I mean, you weren’t exactly taking our orders. You weren’t exactly taking our agriculture,” he continued, speaking to von der Leyen.

President Trump went on to reveal that the EU also agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy, along with $600 billion in other U.S. investments.

“It’s a very powerful deal, it’s a very big deal, it’s the biggest of all the deals,” Trump stated.

The deal came together just before the August 1st deadline set by President Trump, which would have raised the tariff rate to 30%.

Prior to the trade deal, von der Leyen stated that she agreed with President Trump on the need for a “rebalancing” in trade relations between the United States and the 27-member bloc, which accounts for roughly a third of all global trade.

“It is about rebalancing,” von der Leyen stated alongside Trump before Sunday’s meeting in Turnberry, Scotland. “You can call it fairness, you can call it rebalancing. We have a surplus and the United States has a deficit, and we have to rebalance it.”

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that there will be no further grace periods extended for nations that fail to reach a trade deal after August 1st; however, “big economies” are still welcome to negotiate with the United States.

“August 1, the tariffs are set. They’ll go into place,” Lutnick states.

President Trump has also secured trade deals with Britain, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The European Union enjoyed a $235 billion surplus in trade with the United States in 2024, according to the Census Bureau data.

