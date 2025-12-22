Trump announces ‘Golden Fleet’ of U.S. battleships

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L), Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, announced the creation of the “Trump-class” battleship during a statement to the media at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on December 22, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced the new class of ship will become the centerpiece of his “Golden Fleet” program to rebuild and strengthen the U.S. shipbuilding industry. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:40 PM – Monday, December 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a new Golden Fleet designed to jump start the

Navy.

During a press conference on Monday from Mar-a-Lago, Trump revealed that the Navy will begin constructing two new battleships with 100 times the power of existing war ships. The “all steel” vessels will be equipped with guns, missiles, hypersonic weapons and high-powered lasers.

“They’ll be the fastest, the biggest and by far, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built,” Trump said while standing alongside Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Navy Secretary John Phelan and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The president revealed he began designing these new ships during his first term in office. The ships, which will be the largest and most lethal vessels built for combat, will be completed and ready to be used in about two and a half years.

The first two ships will immediately start being built. Soon after, the Navy will begin working on up to 10 and eventually 20 ships, aiming to have 25 ships in total.

Trump unveiled renderings of the new “Trump class,” during the press conference.

The battleships will feature new technologies that have never been combined on a single ship. While not all technologies will be installed at once, the ships will be designed to allow them to be added later.

This comes as tensions continue to skyrocket with Venezuela, as the president has hinted he could begin striking the Latin American nation.

During his remarks, President Trump said these new Navy vessels will restore American dominance on the world stage.

The last battleships built by the U.S. Navy was the USS Missouri back in 1944.

