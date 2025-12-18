Trump announces ‘Freedom 250,’ celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:40 AM – Thursday, December 18, 2025

President Donald Trump is kicking off the celebration for the 250th anniversary of America’s founding with “Freedom 250,” which is described as “a movement celebrating America’s 250th birthday.”

“In my campaign for president, I pledged to give America the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4th next year,” Trump reminded Americans in a video address on Thursday.

He touted the celebrations that have already taken place since he took office for the 250th birthdays of the Army, Navy, and U.S. Marines, but promised “much, much more to come” in 2026.

“Americans across the nation will see the iconic Washington Monument illuminated with festive birthday lights to honor the start of this historic anniversary year,” Trump said. This is scheduled between December 31st and January 5th.

President Trump also announced that his administration will roll out the Great American State Fair on the National Mall between June 25th and July 10th, “featuring pavilions from all 50 states highlighting breathtaking innovations and celebrating America’s exceptional history and culture.”

“Frankly, you’ll never see anything like it, and you’ll never see anything like it again,” Trump remarked.

However, the celebrations will extend beyond July, with the inaugural Patriot Games scheduled for the fall of 2026. President Trump described the event as “an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes.”

One young man and one young woman will be selected from each U.S. state, Trump explained, and he also promised that “there will be no men playing in women’s sports.”

“You’re not going to see that. You’ll see everything but that.”

On Thursday, Trump reintroduced an idea from 2020: The National Garden of American Heroes, which will feature statues of “all-time greatest Americans.”

The President then touted his triumphal arch project, which he announced in October, humorously nicknamed the “Arc de Trump.”

“We are the only major city. We are the only major capital. We are the only major place without a triumphal arc,” Trump lamented, promising to begin construction of one in Washington, D.C. that will match the glory of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, inspired by classical Roman architecture.

Trump spoke of a “major prayer event on the National Mall to rededicate our country as one nation under God,” as outlined in the Pledge of Allegiance. This event is set for May 17th.

“We’re not changing that,” he vowed. “There are a lot of people who would like to see it. It’ll never happen.”

A “one-of-a-kind” Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event is to be held at the White House on June 14th, Flag Day, the president added, hosted by “the great Dana White.”

Finally, Trump announced a new public-private partnership called Freedom 250. According to its official website, it is “the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of America’s 250th birthday” that “connects, aligns and amplifies national and local efforts” to commemorate the semiquincentennial anniversary of the nation’s founding.

“At its heart, Freedom 250 is creating a movement of citizens, organizations, companies, and leaders from across the country to honor our nation’s proud history, cherish our God-given freedoms, and build the Golden Age of Opportunity for the next 250 years,” the website reads.

In addition, the White House released some preliminary designs for a celebratory coin with Trump’s likeness, to be circulated via the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020.

Trump concluded his message by promising that “all of this is just the beginning.”

“We will renew the patriotism, pride, and pioneering spirit of America. … This will be a time like you’ve never had in your lives,” President Trump said. “America 250. Thank you. I love you all.”

