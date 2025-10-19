Trump announces end to Colombian foreign aid, labels President Petro an ‘illegal drug dealer’

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (C) speaks during the swearing-in of the new National Police Director, General Carlos Triana, at the General Santander Police School in Bogota on February 18, 2025. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:52 AM – Sunday, October 19, 2025

President Donald Trump announced an end to providing Colombia with foreign aid and subsidies after alleging that the Colombian government is “encouraging” the mass production of illicit substances.

On Sunday, President Trump slammed Colombian President Gustavo Petro, alleging that he is an “illegal drug dealer” in a Truth Social post while also announcing the end of foreign aid to Colombia.

“President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug dealer strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia. It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America,” Trump wrote.

“AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA.”

The president went on to explain that Colombia’s major drug production industry amounts to the “sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc.” Advertisement

President Trump concluded by threatening Maduro, ordering him to shut down the drug production industry in Colombia, “or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely.”

Meanwhile, Petro accused the United States of murdering a fisherman in a September air strike, which U.S. officials claimed was an attack on “confirmed narcoterrorists.”

“US government officials have committed a murder and violated our sovereignty in territorial waters. Fisherman Alejandro Carranza had no ties to the drug trade and his daily activity was fishing. The Colombian boat was adrift and had its distress signal up due to an engine failure. We await explanations from the US government,” Petro wrote on Saturday in an X post.

At the time, President Trump stated that the strike was targeting “positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility.”

Additionally, following Trump’s Sunday announcement, War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an additional U.S. strike in South American waters, claiming that the target was a vessel associated with the National Liberation Army, a Colombian rebel group, which was carrying “substantial amounts of narcotics.”

President Trump’s strong action against Petro follows his announcement of CIA operations within Venezuela, as the Trump administration seeks to aggressively attack major drug production operations in South America.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!