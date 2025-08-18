Trump announces effort to abolish mail-in voting for federal elections: ‘Elections can never be honest with mail-in ballots’

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:51 PM – Monday, August 18, 2025

President Donald Trump has vowed to end the use of mail-in ballots, labeling them a “scam,” while pleading to restore “honesty and integrity back to our elections,” in a lengthy Truth Social post.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election,” Trump wrote on Monday.

President Trump went on to note that the United States is the “only Country in the World that uses Mail-in Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED.”

“WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections. Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do,” Trump continued.

“ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!! REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY,” the president added.

President Trump has long opposed mail-in ballots, arguing that they are susceptible to election fraud while favoring in-person voting.

Democrats have historically utilized mail-in ballots at a much more frequent rate than Republicans generally prefer to vote in person.

Democratic National Committee senior spokesperson Marcus W. Robinson responded to Trump’s comments, arguing that the move would “threaten the voting rights of millions of Americans, including military families and voters abroad.”

“As always, Trump is trying to find a way to blame everyone else for his inevitable failure. Democrats will continue working to ensure every eligible American can cast their ballot and have it counted,” Robinson added.

President Trump’s March executive order preventing states from counting mail-in ballots that were postmarked for election day but arrived afterward was blocked by a judge who stated that the president does not have the authority to impose election rules on states.

Any change to federal voting procedures would likely have to go through Congress, as “The rules for running elections, even federal elections, cannot be changed by executive order,” stated Richard Briffault, a Columbia Law School professor.

“Congress does have the power to regulate federal elections, but Congress has not enacted any legislation forbidding anything but paper ballots in federal elections,” added James A. Gardner, a University at Buffalo School of Law professor. “If and when it does, the president would have the power to enforce it.”

