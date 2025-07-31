Trump announces 90-day tariff delay on Mexico after a ‘very successful’ talk with President Claudia Sheinbaum

L| U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) R| Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily press conference at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on July 31, 2025. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:54 AM – Thursday, July 31, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have agreed to postpone the U.S. tariff hike by 90 days, extending their negotiation window beyond the previous August 1st deadline.

On Thursday, on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump explained that he had a “very successful” conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum — as trade negotiations continue between the U.S. president and other foreign leaders across the globe.

“I have just concluded a telephone conversation with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, which was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other,” he said. Advertisement “The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We have agreed to extend, for a 90 Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper.”

He also noted that Mexico has agreed to “immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers.” However, he did not specify what those barriers are.

Sheinbaum later posted a statement on X, corroborating that the conversation with Trump was “very good” — while confirming the extension.

English translation: “We had a very good call with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow and secured 90 days to build a long-term agreement through dialogue. I was joined by Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs; Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy; and Roberto Velasco, Undersecretary for North America.”

Earlier in the year, Trump enacted a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico, aiming to pressure the country to strengthen its efforts in controlling illegal border crossings and drug trafficking into the U.S.

That measure exempted items covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a pact that the president brokered during his first term. Additionally, Trump emphasized that these tariffs would be “separate from all Sectoral Tariffs” and warned that “goods transshipped to evade higher Tariffs will be subject to that higher Tariff.”

He emphasized that Mexican companies establishing operations within the U.S. would not face these tariffs, promising that his administration would ensure a fast and efficient approval process.

We “will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely — In other words, in a matter of weeks,” Trump added.

The 47th president also warned that any retaliatory tariffs from Mexico would prompt a proportional increase in U.S. tariffs.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 30% that we charge.”

Mexico currently stands as the largest trading partner of the United States.

2024 Data — according to Freight Waves — a data analytics, risk management, and media company focused on the freight and logistics industry.

Rank Country Total Trade % of U.S. Total Trade 1. Mexico ~$840 billion ~15–16 % 2. Canada ~$700–761 billion ~14 % 3. China ~$532–582 billion ~11 %

The administration has already reached preliminary trade agreements with the Philippines, Japan, the United Kingdom, China, and Vietnam — also unveiling a “roadmap” for trade negotiations with India.

The administration is hoping to announce dozens more before the August 1st deadline.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!