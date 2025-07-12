Trump announces 30% tariffs for EU and Mexico starting Aug. 1

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: U.S. President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on June 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. The President will attend the annual meeting of the Group of 7 nations, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States are taking place in the Canadian Rocky Mountains in Alberta, and will run until late Tuesday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:00 AM – Saturday, July 12, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that a 30% tariff will be applied to imports from both Mexico and the European Union beginning August 1st.

On Saturday, Trump announced the tariffs on a Truth Social post, stating that if retaliated, the tariffs would be raised the same amount as the retaliation.

“Despite our strong relationship, you will recall, the United States imposed Tariffs on Mexico to deal with our Nation’s Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Mexico’s failure to stop the Cartels, who are made up of the most despicable people who ever walked the Earth, from pouring these drugs into our country,” Trump stated in a message to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Advertisement

Earlier in the year, Trump enacted a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico, aiming to pressure the country to strengthen its efforts in controlling illegal border crossings and drug trafficking. That measure exempted items covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a pact Trump brokered during his first term.

“Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done is not enough,” Trump continued. “Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels who are trying to turn all of North America into a Narco-Trafficking Playground.” “Obviously, I cannot let that happen!” he said. “Starting August 1. 2025, we will charge Mexico a Tariff of 30% on Mexican products sent into the United States,” the president declared.

Trump emphasized that these tariffs would be “separate from all Sectoral Tariffs” and warned that “goods transshipped to evade higher Tariffs will be subject to that higher Tariff.”

He also reassured that Mexican companies establishing operations within the U.S. would not face these tariffs, promising that his administration would ensure a fast and efficient approval process: “will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely — In other words, in a matter of weeks.”

Trump also warned that any retaliatory tariffs from Mexico would prompt a proportional increase in U.S. tariffs: “If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 30% that we charge.”

Mexico currently stands as the largest trading partner of the United States. In 2024, trade in goods between the U.S. and Mexico totaled an estimated $839.9 billion, according to data from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Earlier this week, Trump informed Canada, the second-largest U.S. trading partner, that it will face a 35% tariff also beginning August 1st.

“These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward depending on our relationship with your Country,” he said. “You will never be disappointed with The United States of America.”

Trump issued a similar announcement to the European Union on Saturday, stating plans to impose a 30% tariff on EU imports.

“It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with The European Union, despite having one of our largest Trade Deficits with you,” Trump wrote in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Negotiators from the EU had reportedly been close to finalizing a deal earlier in the week that would have involved 10% tariffs on goods from the 27-member group.

Trump had previously threatened EU tariffs ranging from 20% to 50%.

“We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with The European Union, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers,” he explained. “Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.”

“Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge The European Union a Tariff of only 30% on EU products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs,” he continued

The administration has already reached preliminary trade agreements with the United Kingdom, China, and Vietnam, and unveiled a “roadmap” for trade negotiations with India.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!