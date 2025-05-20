Trump announces $25B ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system for U.S.

US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement about the Golden Dome missile defense shield (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:50 PM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

President Donald Trump announced his administration’s architectural blueprint for the “Golden Dome” missile defense system — protecting the United States from any future foreign attacks.

“In the campaign, I promised the American people I would build a cutting-edge missile defense shield,” Trump stated on Tuesday. “Today, I am pleased to announce we have officially selected architecture for this state-of-the-art system.”

President Trump revealed an “initial funding” of $25 billion for the project, which is included in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” while also stating that the project should be “fully operational” by the end of his second term.

“This design for the Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defense capabilities, and should be fully operational before the end of my term,” Trump stated. “Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles, even if they are launched from the other side of the world, and even if they’re launched from space.”

The upcoming missile shield defense system is designed to intercept hypersonic missiles, ICBMs, and nuclear weapons.

The Golden Dome will comprise a vast ecosystem of sensors, spotters, and space-based interceptors, while including ground-based and space-based systems — although the details remain classified.

Trump has assigned Space Force General Michael Guetlein to oversee the Golden Dome project, while noting that the total cost at the every end of completion will sit at around $175 billion.

“This is very important for the success and even survival of our country. It’s a very evil world out there,” Trump continued.

However, despite Trump’s estimate, the Congressional Budget Office claimed that the space components of the Golden Dome could cost up to $542 billion — over the next two decades.

Nonetheless, Trump noted that former President Ronald Reagan had always wanted to build a vast missile defense system during the Cold War, such as the Golden Dome, “but they didn’t have the technology” at that time.

“These space-based weapons represent new and emerging requirements for missions that have never before been accomplished by military space organizations,” stated Gen. Chance Saltzman, the Chief of Space Operations.

