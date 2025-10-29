Trump and Xi meet face to face in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on October 30, 2025 in Busan, South Korea. Trump is meeting Xi for the first time since taking office for his second term, following months of growing tension between both countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:53 PM – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in South Korea to discuss a range of issues including a potential agreement that could finally bring the on-again, off-again trade negotiations between the two countries to a close.

The two world leaders greeted each other and shook hands before heading into a room for their bilateral meeting on Thursday.

“We’re going to have a very successful meeting,” Trump stated. “But he’s a very tough negotiator, that’s not good,” he continued. Advertisement

While this is the first time the leaders are meeting in person since 2019, Xi revealed that he has spoken on the phone with Trump three times since he was re-elected into office.

Trump was accompanied at the meeting by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue.

Xi brought along his Chief of Staff Cai Qi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie.

Soon after as the almost two-hour long meeting concluded, Trump boarded Air Force One to head back to Washington D.C.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

