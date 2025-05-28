Trump and Putin reach agreement on prisoner exchange, says Russian diplomat

(Photo by JIM WATSON,EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:10 AM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The United States and Russia have agreed to a prisoner exchange, according to a senior ranking Russian official.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced in Turkey on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a prisoner swap. Lavrov applauded Trump, saying that he’s a “man who wants results,” and said that Trump’s efforts in the prisoner exchange were being “sabotaged” by other countries.

Meanwhile, Lavrov did not provide specific details of the people who are involved in the swap.

The announcement comes as Trump was at odds with Putin over the weekend, criticizing him for his attacks on Ukraine, as the U.S. looks to help mediate a ceasefire.

In a post on Truth Social Sunday night, the 47th president claimed the Kremlin is going “absolutely” crazy and warned that if his country doesn’t stop the strikes against Ukraine, it would begin the downfall of Russia.

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers,” Trump said. “Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.”

Since taking back the White House, Trump has been pushing for an end to the war, while showing frustration with both countries’ leaders over the inability to reach a ceasefire.

This marks the second prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia since Trump took office. In February, Marc Fogel was returned to the U.S. after being held in a Russian prison for over three years.

