Trump and Putin conclude ‘extremely productive’ meeting: ‘There’s no deal until there’s a deal’

5:46 PM – Friday, August 15, 2025

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their nearly 3-hour-long closed door meeting, with Trump emphasizing that the discussion was “extremely productive.”

Trump and Putin held a press conference following their anticipated meeting in Anchorage, Alaska.

Putin emphasized the necessity of addressing the primary causes of the conflict during the Alaska summit. He reiterated Russia’s longstanding demands, including Ukraine’s abandonment of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) aspirations and what he termed the “denazification” of Ukraine. Putin suggested that these issues must be resolved for peace to be achieved, The Guardian reported.

“The situation in Ukraine has to do with the fundamental threats to our security,” Putin said, during a press conference today in Anchorage, Alaska. “We’re convinced that in order to make the settlement lasting and long term, we need to eliminate all the primary roots, primary causes of that conflict,” the Russian president continued.

“To consider all legitimate concerns of Russia and to reinstate a just balance of security in Europe and in the world on the whole. And I agree with President Trump, as he has (said) today, that naturally, the security of Ukraine should be ensured as well,” he continued.

“Naturally, we are prepared to work on that. I would like to hope that the agreement that we’ve reached together will help us bring us closer to that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine.”

Although President Trump acknowledged that no formal agreement was reached during the meeting, he noted that he and President Putin had made “substantial progress” toward one.

“We haven’t quite got there, but we’ve got some headway. There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” he said.

Trump went on to say that he will be contacting NATO and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to fill them in on his conversation with Putin. Ukraine would have to “agree” with what Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and others in his administration discussed with Putin.

“I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate. And I’ll, of course, call up President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and tell him about today’s meeting. It’s ultimately up to them,” Trump said. “We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to,” Trump said, adding, “We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there.”

Trump also explained that he plans to speak and meet with Putin again sometime soon, to which the Russian president suggested meeting in Moscow next. Following the Moscow invite, the 47th president acknowledged that agreeing to that proposal would be highly controversial, though he didn’t completely shut the door to it.

If Trump were to accept Putin’s invitation to Moscow, it would mark the first visit by a U.S. president to Russia in over a decade, as former Democrat President Barack Obama was the last to do so.

“That’s an interesting one, I’ll get a little heat on that one,” Trump said. “But I could see it possibly happening.”

Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Alexander Darchiev reiterated to reporters that there were “no major breakthroughs” in talks with President Trump.

“We are making efforts, we are working — so far there are no major breakthroughs and, apparently, there cannot be any,” Darchiev told Moscow’s pool reporter. “We are trying, primarily in the visa sphere. But you can see for yourself that changes are happening very, very slowly.”

