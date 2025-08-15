Trump and Putin arrive in Alaska for historic Summit

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose on a podium on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. Putin is in Alaska at the invitation of Trump in his first visit to a Western country since he ordered the 2022 invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of people. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:30 PM –Friday, August 15, 2025

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have touched down at the Elmendorf Air Base in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of their historic summit.

As the two leaders disembarked from their respective aircraft, they proceeded along parallel red carpets before converging to exchange a formal handshake.

Following this gesture of diplomatic courtesy, Presidents Trump and Putin approached a podium that displayed the phrase “Alaska 2025” in bold, striking white lettering.

Trump touched down in The Last Frontier State at 10:25 a.m. local time.

The flight from Washington, D.C., to Anchorage, Alaska, is around six hours.

Putin arrived at around 11:00 a.m. local time, and his flight was approximately four hours long — flying from Magadan, Russia. The Russian president made a quick pit stop at Magadan in order to place flowers at the Magadan Memorial, honoring Soviet-American troops during World War II.

The act is seen as a tribute to the collaboration between the two nations during the war.

The meeting will take place around 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch One America’s full coverage on OAN Live.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

