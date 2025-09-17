Trump and King Charles inspect the Royal Guard

Britain’s King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump talk with a Coldstream Guardsman as they inspect the guard of honor during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during the U.S. president’s second State Visit. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:31 AM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

After the royal carriage procession concluded and the Royals and the Trumps arrived in the Windsor Castle quadrangle, the president and the King conducted an inspection of the Royal Guard.

Once out of their carriages, the King and Queen and the president and first lady took their places on a dais.

Lieutenant Colonel Storm Green, the Captain of the Guard of Honor, ordered: “Royal salute, present arms.”

The state colors were lowered as the U.S. national anthem played. President Trump saluted while First Lady Melania placed her hand over her heart.

Lt. Col. Green then invited Trump to inspect the bespoke Guard of Honor, which is comprised of the Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards, No. 7 Company Coldstream Guards, and F Company Scots Guards.

“Mr. President, the Guard of Honor of the Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards and the Scots Guards are present and ready for your inspection,” he stated.

“Thank you, thank you so much,” Trump said as soon as he was done being escorted down the first two ranks of soldiers.

“Watch the sword!” the King said while laughing as Lt. Col. Green raised his blade, indicating the end of the inspection.

Once back on the dais, the king and the president watched a march past by the King’s Royal Horse Artillery.

The six members of the Royal family then hosted the president and first lady to a lunch in the State Dining Room.

