Trump and granddaughter Kai support Team USA at 2025 Ryder Cup

U.S. President Donald Trump and his granddaughter, Kai Trump, attend the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 26, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:47 PM – Friday, September 26, 2025

President Donald Trump took his granddaughter, Kai Trump, to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, for the opening session of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

On Friday, the GOP president boarded Marine One, his presidential helicopter, to kick off the 45th installment of the golf competition.

Trump jokingly told reporters that he decided to attend the event after seeing Team USA lose each of the first three matches before the 16th hole.

“The team is not doing so well,” said the president. “So, when I heard that, I said ‘Let’s go on the plane we have to try and help them!’”

Upon their arrival, the grandfather and granddaughter duo were met with cheers and chants of “U.S.A.” The national anthem was performed by a firefighter, and it preceded a four-jet flyover.

Advertisement

The Ryder Cup marked President Trump’s third sporting event appearance this month and his first time attending a professional golf event as a spectator since the 2023 LIV Golf tournament at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in September, he attended the U.S. Open men’s final and a New York Yankees game.

Trump is also the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Ryder Cup event.

Several golfers on both teams emphasized the significance of Trump’s presence at Friday’s competition.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that’s been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us, and we’re excited to be on home soil with the home crowd, and we’re ready to get this tournament started,” golfer Scottie Scheffler told reporters at Bethpage on Tuesday. Team USA captain Keegan Bradley also added: “I’m deeply honored that the President of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup. I think anytime you can be around a current president is a pretty phenomenal thing, but when you’re representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I’m really grateful to him for doing that for us.” On Team Europe, English golfer Tyrell Hatton remarked: “I think it just shows how special the Ryder Cup is and what a sporting event it’s become. I mean, Trump loves golf, so it’s not really a surprise that he wants to be here and enjoy the atmosphere. So yeah, I mean, it will be a good day, and I think everyone out there tomorrow will enjoy the atmosphere in one way or another. And I don’t see anything wrong with wanting to be a part of it.”

The Ryder Cup concludes on Sunday, with Team Europe aiming to become the first visiting team to win since their 2012 triumph.

The president’s granddaughter could be seen wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with her initials in patriotic colors, offering a glimpse of her new clothing line, which debuted on Thursday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!