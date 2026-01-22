Trump and First Lady Melania celebrating 21st wedding anniversary upon President’s return to U.S. from Davos

(Background) U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on December 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / (L) Newlyweds Donald Trump and Melania Trump pose for pictures on February 16, 2005, in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

6:18 PM – Thursday, January 22, 2026

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are reportedly celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary with a dinner in Washington, D.C.

After attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) event in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump traveled back on Thursday to join the First Lady for the special evening.

In September 1998, 52-year-old Donald Trump met 28-year-old Melania Knauss, a Slovenian-born fashion model, at a New York Fashion Week party at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan. Melania famously declined to give him her number and instead asked for his, which he provided.

The two hit it off and began dating soon after. Their relationship progressed over the years, leading to an engagement in April 2004. They married on January 22, 2005, in a ceremony at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida, followed by a lavish reception at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Their celebration continued at Mar-a-Lago, where 350 guests gathered in a ballroom adorned with 10,000 flowers. For the occasion, Melania wore an intricate Christian Dior gown featuring a 13-foot train and a 16-foot veil. A year later, on March 20, 2006, the couple welcomed their son, Barron Trump, in New York City.

In her 2024 memoir “Melania,” the First Lady wrote, “Although my wedding was grand in scale … what I felt in my heart was what every other bride feels on her special day. The pressure to ensure everything went smoothly was certainly real, but ultimately, my primary focus was celebrating Donald and my love and commitment, surrounded by my loved ones.”

In terms of her upcoming projects, the First Lady will be releasing a documentary called “MELANIA,” in theatres on January 30th, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes peek into her life during the 20 days leading up to her husband’s second inauguration in 2024.

“For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America,” said Melania.

