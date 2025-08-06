Trump and CEO Tim Cook unveil Apple’s $600B investment in U.S.: ‘Largest investment Apple has made in America’

(Background) Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / (Center) A memento presented by Apple CEO Tim Cook is seen on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

5:15 PM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered a joint announcement unveiling Apple’s $600 billion commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing.

The 47th president invited Cook to the White House’s Oval Office on Wednesday, initially introducing the CEO as “one of the great and most esteemed business leaders and geniuses and innovators in the world,” before announcing what would be the company’s largest investment to date.

“Today Apple is announcing it will invest $600 billion—that’s with a B—in the United States over the next four years. That’s $100 billion more than they were originally going to invest, and this is the largest investment Apple has ever made in America and anywhere else,” Trump said. He added that, “it’s just an honor.” Advertisement

“They’re coming home,” said the GOP President.

At the event, Cook unveiled a robust manufacturing program to bring factories and assembly lines to areas where the U.S. needs growth. Trump emphasized that these are “all roaring to life.”

The investment is set to create 20,000 new American jobs, including at Apple suppliers such as Corning, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments.

Additional facilities funded by this investment include a 250,000 square foot AI server manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, and several more data centers across multiple states, including North Carolina, Iowa and Oregon.

Apple also plans to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing academy in Detroit to train new workers.

“This is a significant step towards the ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in the United States of America also are made in America,” Trump declared.

During the unveiling, Cook praised Trump as a “great advocate for American innovation,” asserting that “American innovation is central” to everything Apple does.

Cook also highlighted Apple’s endeavors to partner with suppliers to produce critical components domestically, including the world’s largest smartphone glass facility — situated in Kentucky.

“I’m pleased to announce that very soon — this is for the first time ever — every single new iPhone and every single new Apple watch sold anywhere in the world will contain cover glass made in Kentucky,” Cook said.

