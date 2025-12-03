Trump administration launches immigration operation in New Orleans dubbed ‘Catahoula Crunch’

Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and others, stand guard outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. (MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

December 3, 2025

The Trump administration has launched new immigration enforcement operations in New Orleans, Louisiana, aimed at capturing criminal illegal aliens who have been released back into the community.

In a Wednesday press release, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the launch of “Operation Catahoula Crunch,” with the explicit goal of capturing “criminal illegal aliens roaming free thanks to sanctuary policies that force local authorities to ignore U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest detainers.”

The press release also detailed that some of the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens” have been “released back onto Louisiana streets.”

One individual named, Juan Ramon Dubon-Argueta, is described as a “previously removed” criminal illegal alien from Honduras whose rap sheet includes: being arrested for arrested for aggravated assault, child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, home invasion, and property damage.

The release also highlights Jose Fernando Arzu-Osorto, a Honduran national illegally in the country with a prior criminal record, who had been arrested for indecent liberties with a juvenile under 17 and armed robbery. Due to sanctuary policies, he was released back into the community, only to be rearrested later for armed robbery.

“Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets,” stated DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is asinine that these monsters were released back onto New Orleans streets to COMMIT MORE CRIMES and create more victims. Catahoula Crunch targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people,” she added.

Concurrently, the Trump administration announced an immigration pause for 19 nations deemed high-risk to national security, as well as a comprehensive re-review process for individuals from those nations who were allowed into the country under the Biden administration.

The ramped-up immigration enforcement operation comes as President Donald Trump announced plans to send National Guard troops to New Orleans, as Republican Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R-La.) stated that he expects the reinforcements to arrive before Christmas.

“Gov. Landry — a great guy, a great governor — he’s asked for help in New Orleans. And we’re going to go there in a couple of weeks,” Trump stated on Tuesday.

The New Orleans immigration operation represents the latest crackdown on criminal illegal aliens by the Trump administration as it continues to fulfill the campaign promise of securing the border and deporting violent criminal illegal aliens.

