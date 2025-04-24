Trump Admin To Increase Gulf Oil Output By 100K Barrels Daily Under New Drilling Plan

An oil pumpjack is seen in a field on April 08, 2025 in Nolan, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:46 AM – Thursday, April 24, 2025

The Trump administration is helping to increase oil production in the newly renamed Gulf of America by 100,000 barrels per day under a new policy following President Donald Trump’s executive order to increase American energy.

Advertisement

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced that all offshore oil drilling in the Gulf will now be able to tap multiple reservoirs at the same time and at increased pressure than previously allowed, which would boost output by close to 10%.

The department also cited a September 2023 study from the University of Texas that revealed over the next 30 years, up to a staggering 61% more oil can be produced than what is currently being produced.

“This is a monumental milestone in achieving American energy dominance,” Burgum said in a statement. “We’re delivering more American energy, more efficiently, and with fewer regulatory roadblocks. That means lower costs, more jobs, and greater security for American families and businesses as President Trump promised.”

Just weeks before the Trump administration took over, the Biden administration tried to hinder the incoming administration by banning new offshore oil and gas drilling along most of America’s coasts.

On Trump’s first day, he reversed the move in an executive order.

“Climate extremism has exploded inflation and overburdened businesses with regulation,” Trump said in his official pronouncement reversing Biden’s policy, which made the “East coast, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific off the coasts of Washington, Oregon, and California, and additional portions of the Northern Bering Sea in Alaska” off-limits to energy exploration.

The 47th president then signed another order declaring a national energy emergency, removing federal regulations that could “burden” domestic energy production.

With the move, the Interior Department’s approval process known as “downhole commingling,” the number of oil reservoirs tapped concurrently by drillers will increase and the permitted pressure level of production will increase to 1500 psi from the earlier 200.

Key offshore oil and gas industry leaders suggested the technical changes, per the department’s press release.

Previously, the federal government had relied on a 2010 study to set oil production and pressure levels.

“This is a major win for domestic energy,” said Kenneth C. Stevens, Principal Deputy Director of BSEE. “Thanks to the tireless work of our technical experts and our industry partners, this advancement enables increased recovery from existing wells, reducing the cost per barrel and strengthening our nation’s energy independence.”

Trump delivered orders on energy that were aimed at bringing down inflation that jumped up to 22% under Biden.

“We’re going to make a lot of money from energy. We have more than anybody else,” he said when signing the actions on January 20th.

The department also said in a press release that “by delivering more oil from current operations without requiring additional infrastructure or leases, the updated strategy supports long-term price stability and energy affordability for American households.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!