Trump Admin Suspends $210M In Grants To Princeton University

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:46 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

The Trump administration has paused dozens of Princeton University’s research grants, the school announced on Tuesday.

A task force announced on Monday that Harvard was facing a “comprehensive review” for close to $9 billion in federal grants and contracts.

The announcement comes as other Ivy League schools such as Columbia and Harvard have seen its federal funding reviewed or revoked.

Princeton is among more than 100 colleges and universities under investigation for allegations of anti-Semitic harassment and discrimination.

The school’s President Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter to the campus community that the university received notifications on Monday and Tuesday from government agencies, including the Department of Energy, the Defense Department and NASA, suspending several dozen research grants.

“The full rationale for this action is not yet clear, but I want to be clear about the principles that will guide our response,” Eisgruber wrote, adding that the university will comply with the law. “We are committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism,” he said. “Princeton will also vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights of this University.”

Princeton’s president has been known for speaking out against President Donald Trump’s opposition to funding for campuses who have been investigated for anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“The Trump administration’s recent attack on Columbia University …. [presents] the greatest threat to American universities since the Red Scare of the 1950s,” Eisgruber wrote in The Atlantic. “Every American should be concerned.” Eisgruber said “recent events have raised legitimate concerns about anti-Semitism at Columbia,” adding: “The government can respond to those concerns without infringing on academic freedom.”

