Trump admin sues Los Angeles, citing ‘illegal’ sanctuary city immigration policies

(L) U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / (R) L.A. Mayor Karen Bass speaks at a prayer vigil in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PASHAEE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:50 PM – Monday, June 30, 2025

On Monday, the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, aiming to dismantle its sanctuary city policy, which federal officials argue obstructs the enforcement of immigration laws.

“The City of Los Angeles’ Sanctuary City laws are illegal. Those laws and policies are designed to and in fact do interfere with and discriminate against the Federal Government’s enforcement of federal immigration law in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution,” the Department of Justice wrote in the lawsuit. “The challenged law and policies of the City of Los Angeles obstruct the Federal Government’s enforcement of federal immigration law and impede consultation and communication between federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.” Advertisement “Sanctuary policies were the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans recently witnessed in Los Angeles,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a separate statement. “Jurisdictions like Los Angeles that flout federal law by prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens are undermining law enforcement at every level — it ends under President Trump.”

Although sanctuary policies can help protect illegals from being detained or arrested “solely because of their immigration status,” they do not prevent prosecution for criminal offenses. Those under investigation for crimes in these cities are still subject to arrest and prosecution, according to the Vera Institute.

This is the fourth lawsuit brought by the GOP administration challenging illegal immigration sanctuary policies in blue (majority Democrat) states, with similar legal actions previously initiated against jurisdictions in Chicago and the state of Illinois, as well as Colorado and New Jersey.

The lawsuit references the 2024 election, specifically President Trump’s campaign pledge to deport illegal aliens, and asserts that the United States continues to confront the ongoing illegal immigration epidemic.

The Los Angeles sanctuary city legal matter also comes in the wake of a series of large-scale ICE immigration raids that sparked public protests, riots, and violent confrontations with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass has been fiercely critical of the Trump administration’s actions in regard to the City of Angels. She claimed that Trump has exacerbated tensions and that the GOP president has failed to uphold his commitment to deport “the worst of the worst.”

“Why were there raids?” Bass asked during a media appearance earlier this month. “We had been told that he was going to go after violent criminals. It wasn’t a drug den; it was a Home Depot.”

The Department of Homeland Security previously posted an update in early June, reporting “239 arrests, specifically targeting individuals classified as ‘criminal aliens’ during this operation in the greater LA area.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!