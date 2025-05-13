Trump Admin Slashes Additional $450M In Harvard Grants, Cites Reputation Concerns

People walk past Harvard University in Harvard Square on April 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:53 AM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will be cutting an additional $450 million in grants to Harvard University after the Ivy League school “repeatedly failed” to crack down on antisemitism on campus.

Advertisement

“There is a dark problem on Harvard’s campus, and by prioritizing appeasement over accountability, institutional leaders have forfeited the school’s claim to taxpayer support,” members of Trump’s Joint Task Force stated.

“Harvard, and its leadership group who are tainted by the egregious infractions under its watch, faces a steep, uphill battle to reclaim its legacy as a lawful institution and center of academic excellence.”

Additionally, the cuts are coming from at least eight different federal agencies.

“(E)ight federal agencies across the government are announcing the termination of approximately $450 million in grants to Harvard, which is in addition to the $2.2 billion that was terminated” previously, the White House’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said Tuesday morning.

The latest announcement comes after the task force terminated $2.2 billion in grants last week.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!