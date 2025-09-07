Trump admin. signals support for additional sanctions against Russia as peace talks stall

In this pool photograph distributed by Russia’s state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview (GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:16 PM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

The Trump administration has signaled that it plans to impose additional pressure on Moscow to reach the negotiating table through economic means, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have yet to advance.

In a Sunday interview with NBC News, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the United States is seeking to work with its European allies to impose sanctions on nations that continue to purchase Russian oil in an attempt to “collapse” the Russian economy.

“We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow us,” Bessent stated. “We are in a race now between how long can the Ukrainian military hold up, versus how long can the Russian economy hold up.” Advertisement

“And if the U.S. and the [European Union] can come in, do more sanctions, secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in total collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table,” he continued.

Little to no progress has been made regarding a ceasefire deal since President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month in Alaska, prompting the United States to pressure Moscow through economic means in coordination with European allies.

The Trump administration recently introduced 50% tariffs on India over its decision to continue purchasing Russian oil, although Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that New Delhi has no plans to divert from purchasing Russian oil.

Bessent’s comments followed Russia’s largest air raid attack on Ukraine, bombing Ukraine’s central government headquarters in Kyiv, marking a major escalation.

Meanwhile, President Trump was asked on Sunday if he is ready to introduce a “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, to which he responded in the affirmative.

President Trump did not provide further details, as he spoke impromptu on the White House lawn on his way to the US Open in New York City.

Additionally, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko responded to the recent Russian bombardment, while also thanking President Trump for his willingness to impose economic sanctions against Russia.

“[Sunday’s] barbaric attack proved we have to do whatever it takes to stop the Russian war machine fueled by oil and gas revenue,” Svyrydenko stated.

“We appreciate President Trump’s prompt reaction and a strong signal of readiness to impose secondary sanctions on Russia. This step is very important for Ukraine as our people continue to suffer every day from Russian strikes of increasing scale,” she continued.

“We hope this decision becomes effective soon.”

