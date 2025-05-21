Trump admin requests SCOTUS to block FOIA case against DOGE

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:57 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Trump administration has requested the U.S. Supreme Court to block a judge’s order requiring the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to answer a series of questions and disclose documents regarding its tasks and responsibilities.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., ordered DOGE to reveal more information to the watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), after arguing that DOGE was “likely a government agency subject to the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).”

In addition, Cooper argued that CREW was entitled to confront DOGE’s Acting Administrator Amy Gleason during a deposition.

Advertisement

However, on May 14th, a federal appeals court declined to put Cooper’s injunction on hold.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General of the United States John Sauer maintained that Cooper’s “extraordinarily overbroad and intrusive” order would distract DOGE from its mission to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse in the federal government.

Sauer told the court that such an effort basically defeats the purpose of the litigation — effectively exposing private executive branch information.

He also called the order “an untenable affront to separation of powers,” and noted that the government would likely succeed in showing that DOGE is a White House body exempt from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) — which allows the public review government records.

“This Court has rejected similar fishing expeditions into sensitive executive-branch functions, and it should not allow this one to proceed,” Sauer wrote.

You can see what’s happening at DOGE, on their official website, by clicking here.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!