Trump Admin Removes Biden-Appointed NTSB Vice Chair 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:00 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

The Trump administration has removed Alvin Brown as the vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who was originally appointed to the position during the Biden administration.

On Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital that they have removed Brown from the NTSB.

Brown first became a part of the NTSB in March 2024. Former President Joe Biden then appointed him as the board’s vice chair in December 2024 – one month before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Prior to his role at the NTSB, Brown served as the first Black mayor of Jacksonville, Florida. The Democrat held office from 2011 to 2015, before serving as senior advisor for Community Infrastructure Opportunities for the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2022.

As of Tuesday morning, the official NTSB website now lists four members in the panel, all who were appointed by Trump. The members include Chair ​​​​​​​​​​​​Jennifer L. Homendy, ​​​Michael Graham, ​​Thomas B. Chapman and ​​​J. Todd Inman.

