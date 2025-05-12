Trump Admin Rapidly Increasing Weekly Deportation Flights

Guatemalan immigrants deported from the United States arrive on a ICE deportation flight on February 9, 2017 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:25 PM – Monday, May 12, 2025

The Trump administration is ramping up deportation flights this week to various countries, including eight additional flights to Mexico on top of the usual one flight per week.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the increase in foreign flights, showcasing the Trump administration’s priority of cracking down on illegal immigration — thus making “America Safe Again.”

The Trump administration has already deported over 142,000 illegal non-citizens, including 38,000 Mexican nationals.

However, many conservatives contend that these efforts must be intensified, noting that during his two terms, former Democrat President Barack Obama deported approximately 3 million non-citizens from the United States—more than any other U.S. president in the nation’s history. Nevertheless, others assert that it has only been a little longer than three months since Trump took back the White House, and given the array of challenges inherited from the Biden administration, the GOP has plenty of time to tackle these goals.

Meanwhile, the DHS has also revealed that the ongoing deportation flights are now nearly a daily occurrence, providing multiple avenues for illegals to leave the country both willingly, or forcefully — if need be.

“We did get illegal aliens, during the Biden administration, from 150 countries,” stated Trump politician advisor Stephen Miller. “So, ICE sends planes to every country in the world.”

“We send places to Iraq, we send places to Yemen, we send planes to Haiti, we send planes to Angola. I mean, ICE is sending planes all over the world all the time. Anyone who came here illegally, we’re finding them, and we’re getting them out,” he continued.

“Now that we have achieved the mission of sealing the border, you’re going to see more and more resources and priorities put into the mass deportation program.”

Additionally, the Trump administration is now reportedly engaging with leaders from other countries, such as Angola and Equatorial Guinea, seeking their cooperation in accepting illegal aliens who are not nationals of these countries — following a precedent established by President Donald Trump’s agreement with El Salvador.

The administration is looking into potential deals with: Benin, Eswatini, Libya, Moldova, and Rwanda, according to CBS News — citing internal government documents.

Andrew Selee, the president of the Migration Policy Institute, stated that the policy of deporting illegal aliens to unfamiliar foreign countries successfully “sends a message that will scare off people from coming unauthorized to the U.S.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed that the GOP administration is “actively searching for other countries to take people from third countries,” during a cabinet meeting last month.

“We are working with other countries to say, ‘we want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries,’” Rubio stated. “Would you do that, as a favor to us? And the further away from America, the better.”

The federal government agreed to a “long-term charter program” with Avelo Airlines, who has also agreed to support ICE’s deportation program — offering to charter deportation flights with three of their planes in Mesa, Arizona, starting on Monday.

