Trump Admin Offers $1K Stipend for Illegal Aliens To Self-Deport, Saving Thousands In Deportation Costs

An Ecuadorian migrant, with his hands handcuffed, climbs a plane during a deportation flight of migrants to Ecuador, in the framework of the memorandum of cooperation signed between Panama and the United States, at the Albrook “Marcos A. Gelabert” International Airport in Panama City on September 20, 2024. (Photo by ARNULFO FRANCO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:58 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

The Trump administration is now offering foreign non-citizens illegally living in the United States a $1,000 stipend and a free flight — if they voluntarily sign up to self-deport.

According to the Department of Homeland Security(DHS), the new self-deportation program available to illegals is more economically efficient, as the process from arresting to deporting individuals currently costs the government around $17,000.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” stated Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Individuals interested in the self-deportation program are able to do so with the CBP Home app, which has been updated by the Trump administration, after it was previously utilized by the Biden administration to allow illegal aliens to enter the U.S. and “seek asylum.”

DHS officials noted that non-citizens will be paid the $1,000 stipend after federal officials are able to confirm that the individual has undoubtedly left the United States.

In addition, the Trump administration also revealed that individuals who sign up for voluntary self-deportation will also be deprioritized for arrest, “as long as they demonstrate they are making meaningful strides in completing that departure.”

“Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121,” the DHS wrote in a press release.

The press release continued, saying that “participation in the CBP Home Self-Deportation may help preserve the option for an illegal alien to re-enter the United States legally in the future.”

The program has already been utilized to deport an illegal alien who entered the country during the Biden administration. He “received a ticket for a flight from Chicago to Honduras,” according to the press release. “Additional tickets have already been booked for this week and the following week.”

President Donald Trump spoke about the program on Monday, explaining his reasoning for its introduction.

“What we thought we’d do is a self deport where we’re going to pay each one a certain amount of money and we’re going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from, and they have a period of time, and if they make it, we’re going to work with them so that maybe someday, with a little work, they can come back in if they’re good people,” Trump stated.

The Trump administration announced last week that it has been able to deport roughly 140,000 illegal immigrants since January.

