President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have announced that prenatal use of Tylenol, or acetaminophen, is linked to a higher risk of autism in children. The administration referenced a study conducted by Mount Sinai.

However, pregnant women who report having an “extremely high fever” are still cautioned to take Tylenol — but only if they “can’t tough out” the pain, President Trump added, before stepping aside to let Kennedy speak.

The beginning rumblings of the expected announcement resulted in an over 7% decline in Kenvue’s stock price, as it is the manufacturer of Tylenol. As of the latest trading data, Kenvue’s stock price stands at $16.97, reflecting a 7.5% decline from the previous close.

On Monday, President Trump and Kennedy, joined by Mehmet Oz, the 17th administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, arrived at the Roosevelt Room of the White House for the anticipated announcement regarding autism and Tylenol (acetaminophen) use during pregnancy.

The White House announcement had been propped up by Kennedy in recent months, and President Trump suggested prior that this revelation could be one of the most important medical developments in U.S. history.

While speaking at a memorial for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, on Sunday, President Trump emphasized that his administration had found at least one possible “answer to autism.”

“I think it’s going to be one of the most important news conferences I’ll ever have, and I look so forward to it,” he said, noting that he believed Kirk would have looked forward to hearing the news. The GOP president also suggested that American children receive too many vaccines while on his flight back to Washington. “It’s like you’re shooting up a horse,” he told reporters.

Kennedy stepped up to the podium on Monday, pausing briefly as cameras captured the moment, before beginning to address the widely debated topic.

“To meet the president’s challenge, I’ve ordered [the] HHS to launch an unprecedented all agency effort to identify all causes of autism, including toxic and pharmaceutical exposures … Historically, [the] NIH has focused almost solely on politically safe and entirely fruitless research about the genetic drivers of autism. That would be like studying the genetic drivers of lung cancer — without looking at cigarettes … As a result, we don’t have an answer to this critical question, despite the cataclysmic impact of the epidemic on our nation’s children. We are now replacing the institutional culture of politicized science and corruption with evidence-based medicine. NIH research teams are currently testing multiple hypotheses with no area off limits. We promise transparency as we uncover the protentional causes and treatments. We will notify the public regularly,” Kennedy stated.

The HHS Secretary also disclosed that the agency has found evidence suggesting that prenatal Tylenol use may be associated not only with autism but with ADHD and liver toxicity in children as well.

He continued to emphasize the GOP administration’s commitment to confronting the nation’s autism epidemic, which has seen an almost 400% increase since 2000. It now affects 1-in-31 American children, Kennedy noted.

What Happens Next

The FDA will be updating the label for leucovorin (folinic acid) to include treatment for children with cerebral folate deficiency and autism-like symptoms. This is the first FDA-recognized therapeutic for children with ASD. Although leucovorin is not a cure for autism, it may improve speech-related deficits in a subset of children.

The FDA is initiating a safety label change for acetaminophen (Tylenol) to inform healthcare providers and the public about potential risks associated with its use during pregnancy, backed by clinical and laboratory studies suggesting a possible association between prenatal acetaminophen use and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes.

The Trump administration will also be advising clinicians to prescribe the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration if treatment is required.

Autism, more formally called Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person perceives the world, communicates, and interacts with others. The word “spectrum” is crucial — as autism can manifest in many different ways, ranging from mild to more pronounced differences in social, cognitive, and behavioral functioning.

Scientific Community’s Response

Meanwhile, the scientific community is divided on the matter. Some studies have suggested a strong association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders like ASD and ADHD, according to Mount Sinai Health System. However, other studies, including a previous analysis of over 2 million children in Sweden, found no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and the risk of developing autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

